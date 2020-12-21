Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

USB opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

