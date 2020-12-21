Piper Sandler Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $123.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

DRI opened at $116.16 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

