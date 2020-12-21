Phore Price Tops $0.14 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $14,910.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003017 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005313 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,885,881 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

