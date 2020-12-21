Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

PEY opened at C$2.98 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

