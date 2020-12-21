Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Petrofac stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

