Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

