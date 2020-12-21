PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 16,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

