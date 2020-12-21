Peerplays (PPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $384,419.03

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $384,419.03 and $14,625.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00773095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00168615 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00391108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073056 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars.

