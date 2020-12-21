Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $45,595.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,669,874 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

