Paxos Standard 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.65 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.60 million and approximately $119.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bit-Z, Hotbit and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, MXC, Bitfinex, FCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Iquant, BW.com, Kyber Network, OKEx, TOKOK, BCEX, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Gate.io, C2CX, P2PB2B, Coinbit, Bittrex, BitMart, Coinall, Crex24, HitBTC, Binance, OKCoin, CoinPlace, ABCC, Bitrue, CoinBene, DDEX, BigONE, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.