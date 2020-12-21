PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $81.54 million and $2.32 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,896.37 or 0.07956273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 43,000 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

