Partners Bancorp (PTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Saturday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $6.91 on Monday. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.