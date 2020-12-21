Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PE. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

PE stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

