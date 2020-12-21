ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $352.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $446,979.26 and approximately $352.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.22 or 1.00001843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00059227 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

