ParallelCoin Price Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $229,997.78 and $63.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00460191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

