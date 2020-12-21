Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $541,573.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 188,863 shares of company stock valued at $568,269 over the last 90 days. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANL. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.