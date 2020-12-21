Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,536 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

