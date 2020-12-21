Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 125,471 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,471 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,004,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

