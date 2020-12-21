Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $56,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,738. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $76.17 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

