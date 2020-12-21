Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 17,569 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of The Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,596.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $557,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

