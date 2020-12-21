Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $498,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.