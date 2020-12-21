Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $498,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

