Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $236.45 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $277.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.