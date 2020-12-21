Paloma Partners Management Co Has $522,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

