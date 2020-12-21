Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,740,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

