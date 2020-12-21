Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.