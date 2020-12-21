Origin Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $14.62 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $25.15 million and $14.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00360111 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,092,441 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

