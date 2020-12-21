Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.39 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $373.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

