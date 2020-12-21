ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,341. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 596.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in ORBCOMM by 2,503.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

