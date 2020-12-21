OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $505,600.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00360111 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026175 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

