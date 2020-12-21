One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.00. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.