OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,713.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $8,713.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.87 or 0.99960940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00059215 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,184,148 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.