Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSH. Truist began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,466,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,691,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,571,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

