NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

