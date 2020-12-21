Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) versus Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Critical Comparison

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aphria has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.99, meaning that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aphria and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.50%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and Nutra Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 5.63 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -127.50 Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 57.88 -$4.02 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Aphria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

