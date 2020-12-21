Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.