Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $154,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.