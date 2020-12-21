NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $10.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $991,167.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,938.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,235 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $23,868,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $23,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after buying an additional 830,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

