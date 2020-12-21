Northland Securities Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $61.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:PRO opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 21.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PROS by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

