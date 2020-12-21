Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NFBK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $650.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

