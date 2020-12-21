North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

