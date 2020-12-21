noob.finance ($NOOB) Hits One Day Volume of $12,052.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00008032 BTC on exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $42,013.45 and approximately $12,052.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00146290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.00775695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00171471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00368315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00073366 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

