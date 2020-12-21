NOIA Network Trading 74% Higher This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00350553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025335 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.