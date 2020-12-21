Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBLX. ValuEngine raised Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NBLX opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

