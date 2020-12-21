Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBLX. ValuEngine raised Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.
NBLX opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.46.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.