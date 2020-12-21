NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.