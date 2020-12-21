NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.
NMIH opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.
In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
