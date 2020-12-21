NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NMIH opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

