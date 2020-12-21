NIX Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $37,328.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $13.77 and $18.94. During the last week, NIX has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,968.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.02 or 0.02673343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00460197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.01377954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00641723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00297414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00076295 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,328,712 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

