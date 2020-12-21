NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 33.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. 7,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.