NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $85.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00461453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,753,225,488 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.