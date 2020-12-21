Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

