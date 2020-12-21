Nestree 1-Day Volume Reaches $798,799.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $798,799.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,059.63 or 0.99457259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021820 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00059399 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,083,975 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

